Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,322,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 188,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,761,000 after purchasing an additional 155,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $448,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lithia Motors news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $283,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total transaction of $4,854,313.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,362 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,057 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

LAD opened at $321.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $295.40 and its 200-day moving average is $316.62. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.03 and a 52-week high of $417.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 28.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

LAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.71.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

