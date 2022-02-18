Moore Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT)

Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at $266,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at $1,192,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESMT opened at $22.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.74. Engagesmart Inc has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $38.83.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Engagesmart Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESMT. Bank of America upgraded Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Engagesmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Engagesmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Engagesmart from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.06.

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

