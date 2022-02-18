Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,770 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Hanesbrands worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 29,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HBI opened at $15.18 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 272.73%.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HBI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

