Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.67 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 834.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,660 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,341,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,611,000 after acquiring an additional 60,409 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,685,000 after acquiring an additional 54,983 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 322,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $15,372,153.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kerry Murphy Healey bought 7,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.50 per share, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,459 shares of company stock worth $18,272,841 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on APO. Citigroup increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $65.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.43 and its 200 day moving average is $67.65. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.54 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.92%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

