Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,621 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,104 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ONB. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $27,531,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,063,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,834,000 after acquiring an additional 917,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,579,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,091,000 after acquiring an additional 892,781 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,323,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,283,000 after acquiring an additional 612,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 846,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,354,000 after acquiring an additional 445,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $17.61 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.59.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 32.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

ONB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 19th.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

