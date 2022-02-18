YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Stake Boosted by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 124,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,547 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in YETI were worth $10,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in YETI in the third quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in YETI by 76.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in YETI by 93.5% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in YETI by 24.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YETI opened at $62.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.50. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.24 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.94 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on YETI shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.17.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

