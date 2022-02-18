California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,586 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $18,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GH. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Guardant Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Guardant Health by 11.2% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Guardant Health by 2.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 54,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.36 per share, with a total value of $5,142,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $424,718.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GH opened at $64.79 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.57 and a 12 month high of $172.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.83. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.11.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection.

