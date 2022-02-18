Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $409.00 to $350.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CRL. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $407.43.

CRL stock opened at $291.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $259.02 and a 52 week high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

