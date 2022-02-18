Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AXTA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.18.

AXTA stock opened at $28.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.42. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 26.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 69.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at about $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

