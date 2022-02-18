Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) PT Lowered to $70.00

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BKI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Knight from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Black Knight from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.60.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $57.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.79 and a 200 day moving average of $74.58. Black Knight has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $84.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.05 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 14.09%. Black Knight’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Black Knight by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 235.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

