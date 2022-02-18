Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Raised to “Buy” at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Argus currently has $145.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.35.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $126.17 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $136.22. The stock has a market cap of $88.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.579 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 21.9% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,246,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592,022 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,912,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,308,249,000 after purchasing an additional 79,453 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $916,455,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 15.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,875,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $724,703,000 after purchasing an additional 938,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $968,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

