Pivotal Research Downgrades Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) to Sell

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was downgraded by Pivotal Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ROKU. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Roku in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Roku from $295.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Roku from $325.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.31.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $144.71 on Friday. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $139.47 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.29, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.62.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roku will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,751,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total value of $18,507,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 492,500 shares of company stock valued at $94,667,550. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Roku by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Roku by 576.2% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Roku by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

