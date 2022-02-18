CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $75.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $70.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CF. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CF Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.04.

NYSE:CF opened at $76.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $77.27.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,642,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,016,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,283,810 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,078,000. Standard Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,096,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,820,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 702.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,011,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,461,000 after purchasing an additional 885,426 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1,669.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 916,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,893,000 after purchasing an additional 865,004 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

