Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Lowered to $390.00 at KeyCorp

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $407.43.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

NYSE:CRL opened at $291.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.00. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $259.02 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,099,536,000 after purchasing an additional 152,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,030,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $765,163,000 after acquiring an additional 73,315 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,552,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $585,009,000 after acquiring an additional 70,850 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $605,517,000 after purchasing an additional 24,526 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.