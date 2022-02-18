CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.
CyrusOne has increased its dividend by 12.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. CyrusOne has a dividend payout ratio of 742.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect CyrusOne to earn $4.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.9%.
Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $89.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.42. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $90.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 428.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 265,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 24,141 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,123,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 22,121 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at $5,963,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at $3,228,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have commented on CONE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.82.
About CyrusOne
CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CyrusOne (CONE)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.