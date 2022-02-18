CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

CyrusOne has increased its dividend by 12.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. CyrusOne has a dividend payout ratio of 742.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect CyrusOne to earn $4.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.9%.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $89.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.42. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $90.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 428.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.02 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 1.04%. CyrusOne’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 265,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 24,141 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,123,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 22,121 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at $5,963,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at $3,228,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CONE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.82.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

