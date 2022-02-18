Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th.
Prudential Bancorp has raised its dividend by 40.0% over the last three years. Prudential Bancorp has a payout ratio of 33.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Prudential Bancorp to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.
Prudential Bancorp stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.02. Prudential Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.30.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prudential Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Prudential Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) by 8,147.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Prudential Bancorp worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 20.04% of the company’s stock.
Prudential Bancorp Company Profile
Prudential Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accepts deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
