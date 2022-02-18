Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to Announce $0.81 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Qualys reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Qualys.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Summit Insights raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.88.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $401,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,900 shares of company stock worth $4,575,467 over the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Qualys by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 401.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $115.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 63.34 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.10. Qualys has a 12 month low of $90.26 and a 12 month high of $142.94.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualys (QLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.