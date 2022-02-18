Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 13,150 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 32,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter.

FIXD opened at $51.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.42 and a 200 day moving average of $53.25. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.93 and a 52-week high of $54.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st.

