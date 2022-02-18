12,328 Shares in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Acquired by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 81,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after buying an additional 33,143 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,900,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 137.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 43,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Natera by 19.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $154,101.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $76,436.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,144,846 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Natera from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Natera to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.64.

NTRA stock opened at $65.70 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.02 and a twelve month high of $129.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

