Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) by 237.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,450 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPMO. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $576,000.

Shares of SPMO stock opened at $59.34 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a one year low of $49.27 and a one year high of $65.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.48 and a 200-day moving average of $62.87.

