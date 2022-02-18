Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 31.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $343.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $355.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.97. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $305.68 and a 12-month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.