Moore Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canaan Partners X LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter valued at about $100,547,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter valued at about $1,406,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BGRY opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.32. Berkshire Grey Inc has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $13.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkshire Grey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Berkshire Grey in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

