Moore Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canaan Partners X LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter valued at about $100,547,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter valued at about $1,406,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of BGRY opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.32. Berkshire Grey Inc has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $13.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99.
Berkshire Grey Profile
Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Berkshire Grey (BGRY)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY).
Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Grey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Grey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.