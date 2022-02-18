Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 238.1% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $133.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $139.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 69.78%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 636,765 shares of company stock valued at $84,153,866 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

