Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 538 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in Ashland Global by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

ASH stock opened at $95.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.24. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.93 and a fifty-two week high of $110.74.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.44 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ashland Global from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashland Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.