Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 79,829 Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 79,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 90.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 66.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

EVC opened at $6.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $544.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.72. Entravision Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $9.34.

EVC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Entravision Communications Profile

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.