Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $596,000 Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,233 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac stock opened at $63.20 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $66.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.47. The stock has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $571,971.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $1,206,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,356 shares of company stock worth $6,102,727 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

