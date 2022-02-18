Hydra Price Hits $9.76 (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 18th. One Hydra coin can now be purchased for about $9.76 or 0.00024183 BTC on major exchanges. Hydra has a total market capitalization of $84.00 million and approximately $425,963.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hydra has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00045132 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,873.79 or 0.07121284 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,401.66 or 1.00115738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00049585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00051466 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Hydra’s total supply is 17,623,156 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

