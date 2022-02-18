Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

HXGBY stock opened at $13.26 on Thursday. Hexagon AB has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.51.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

