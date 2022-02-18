Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong-Buy”

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Fastly from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. Fastly has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $87.68.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 62.85%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fastly will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 11,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $337,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,780 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $150,859.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,080. Corporate insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 1.2% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fastly by 4.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Fastly by 10.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Fastly by 11.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fastly by 10.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

