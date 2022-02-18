Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Given New C$95.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

EQGPF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$90.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitable Group from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$98.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.36.

EQGPF stock opened at $60.27 on Thursday. Equitable Group has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.53 and its 200 day moving average is $66.71.

Equitable Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

