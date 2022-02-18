Capital Research Global Investors Buys 111,500 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 10.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,160,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,500 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in NCR were worth $44,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NCR by 1,041.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in NCR by 150.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in NCR by 41.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of NCR by 11,541.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NCR alerts:

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $42.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 1.72. NCR Co. has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. NCR’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on NCR in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

NCR Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.