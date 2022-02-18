Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stake Lessened by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its stake in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,389,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,904 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $22,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 26.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $197,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) L. General sold 6,259,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $125,874,482.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 419,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $8,439,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,892,066 shares of company stock valued at $138,599,447 in the last ninety days.

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $28.59.

ALHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

