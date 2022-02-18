Capital Research Global Investors Makes New Investment in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 181,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 7.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,315,000 after acquiring an additional 202,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,545,000 after acquiring an additional 38,287 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 17.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,331,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,392,000 after acquiring an additional 196,529 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,295,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 21.1% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,152,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,766,000 after acquiring an additional 200,726 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PETQ stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $544.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.26, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average is $23.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. PetIQ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $46.00.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mccord Christensen purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 67,083 shares of company stock worth $1,367,720. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PETQ. TheStreet downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of PetIQ in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

