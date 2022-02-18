Capital Research Global Investors Purchases 323,517 Shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,729,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,517 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.06% of JOANN worth $30,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JOAN shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOANN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JOANN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

In other news, Director Darrell Webb sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $1,312,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew B. Susz sold 78,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $778,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.30. JOANN Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $492.10 million and a P/E ratio of 5.75.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. JOANN had a return on equity of 68.21% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that JOANN Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

