Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 7,035 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,423 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,035 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CommScope were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 61.4% during the second quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,323,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,135,000 after buying an additional 1,644,898 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 5.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 772,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after buying an additional 43,235 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 239.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 458,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after buying an additional 323,496 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $9.82 on Friday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.70.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.21. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $48,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

COMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Northland Securities cut CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.36.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

