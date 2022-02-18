TradeStars Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (TSX)

TradeStars (CURRENCY:TSX) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 18th. During the last week, TradeStars has traded down 19% against the US dollar. TradeStars has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $292,488.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TradeStars coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00045132 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,873.79 or 0.07121284 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,401.66 or 1.00115738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00049585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00051466 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003213 BTC.

About TradeStars

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK

TradeStars Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TradeStars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TradeStars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TradeStars using one of the exchanges listed above.

