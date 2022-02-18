Stealth Price Hits $0.0436 on Exchanges (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $1,941.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for $0.0436 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000368 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00016243 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00008608 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

