Piper Sandler Comments on ACV Auctions Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of ACV Auctions in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the year.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. cut their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.64. ACV Auctions has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $37.77.

In related news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Hirsch sold 194,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $4,188,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 377,949 shares of company stock valued at $8,014,172 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the third quarter worth $26,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 443.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 50.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. 47.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

