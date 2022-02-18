Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Shares Bought by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 982,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,629 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Clear Secure were worth $40,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Clear Secure by 181.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Clear Secure by 688.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Clear Secure news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 71,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.97 per share, with a total value of $1,509,420.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 550,292 shares of company stock worth $12,904,613.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Clear Secure from $54.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Shares of YOU stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.59. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $65.70.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.81 million. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

