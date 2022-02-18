Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 389,654 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 2,265.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 406,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,654 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Amedisys were worth $60,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter worth $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter worth $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 59.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 18.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens raised their price target on Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.60.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $143.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.36 and its 200-day moving average is $165.76. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $122.52 and a one year high of $296.30.

In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

