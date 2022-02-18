Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Acquired by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 80.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 900,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $45,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 768.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $34.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 7.76. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $101.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.73.

Several analysts recently issued reports on REGI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.55.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

