Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Short Interest Update

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the January 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DQJCY opened at $16.39 on Friday. Pan Pacific International has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average is $17.87.

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corp. engages in the retail of home electrical appliances, miscellaneous household goods, food, watches, and fashion-related merchandises. It operates through the following segments: Retail Business, Tenant Leasing and Other Business. The Retail Business segment sells electrical appliances, daily commodities, foods, watches, fashion merchandise, sporting goods, leisure equipment, DIY products, and others.

