Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Short Interest Update

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the January 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of DQJCY opened at $16.39 on Friday. Pan Pacific International has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average is $17.87.
Pan Pacific International Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pan Pacific International (DQJCY)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Receive News & Ratings for Pan Pacific International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Pacific International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.