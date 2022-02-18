Kinross Gold Co. (K) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on March 24th

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

Shares of K opened at C$7.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.25 billion and a PE ratio of 7.24. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.06.

In related news, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total value of C$47,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$315,111.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 983,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,490,090.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.05.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

