Brokerages Expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.08). Las Vegas Sands posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.69.

NYSE LVS opened at $47.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 877 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

