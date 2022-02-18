QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Down 6.3%

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.18 and last traded at $11.19. 23,338 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 436,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QNST. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research lowered their target price on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $607.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average of $16.84.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $125.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.17 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 53,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $818,137.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $100,293.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 6.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 8.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 17,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 5.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuinStreet Company Profile (NASDAQ:QNST)

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

