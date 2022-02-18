Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.790-$0.840 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Welltower also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.79 to $0.84 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Welltower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.50.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower stock opened at $82.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.98, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower has a 52-week low of $66.94 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Welltower by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 757,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,989,000 after buying an additional 22,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.