Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RNLSY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Renault from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Renault from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from €35.00 ($39.77) to €40.00 ($45.45) in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The volume recovery that Besson expects in Europe as semi shortages ease and further cost-cutting benefits emerge should drive Auto and Group margins higher and industrial free cash flow north of EUR1B in 2022, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Morgan Stanley upgraded Renault from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renault from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Renault currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.50.

RNLSY opened at $8.15 on Thursday. Renault has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $9.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.30.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

