Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Upgraded by AlphaValue to “Reduce”

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) to a reduce rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ipsen from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group raised Ipsen from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ipsen in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ipsen from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPSEY opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.87. Ipsen has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $28.35.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

