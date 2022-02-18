The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.75

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $11.04, with a volume of 3185 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BKGFY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Berkeley Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays raised shares of The Berkeley Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($64.28) to GBX 4,550 ($61.57) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,282.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.18.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

