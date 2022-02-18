San Miguel (OTCMKTS:SMGBY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.15

San Miguel Co. (OTCMKTS:SMGBY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.15 and last traded at $20.15, with a volume of 150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.15.
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.40.
San Miguel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMGBY)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on San Miguel (SMGBY)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Receive News & Ratings for San Miguel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Miguel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.